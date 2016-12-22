Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop: ‘we pray that President Trump will help us’

December 22, 2016

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) visited a camp in Erbil, Iraq, for 6,000 Christians who fled the advance of ISIS and criticized the Obama administration for failing to help them.

The camp is managed by Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda, who “emphasized that unless the ancient Christian communities of Iraq received significant financial support very soon, they may not survive,” Smith’s office said in a statement.

“So often concern for Christians is minimized,” Syrian Orthodox Archbishop Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf of Mosul told Smith. “We pray that President Trump will help us. We are the last people to speak the Aramaic language. Without help, we are finished.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!