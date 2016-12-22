Catholic World News

Church seeks Congo agreement by Christmas

December 22, 2016

Church leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are attempting to broker a compromise between supporters of President Joseph Kabila and opposition leaders, the Associated Press reported.

Kabila, the nation’s ruler since 2001, has stayed in office beyond his constitutional mandate and has declined to call new elections—leading to protests that have resulted in the arrests of hundreds.

“Enough is enough,” said Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, who is seeking an agreement by Christmas. “A solution must be found as soon as possible by all political actors, but in particular by the government in order to reassure the Congolese people.”

