Indonesian police launch offensive against suspected terrorists before Christmas

December 21, 2016

Police in Indonesia killed three suspected terrorists in a raid on December 21.

Officials said that the police raid came as part of an offensive against an Islamic terrorist group that was planning bombings in the region of Jakarta, the nation’s capital. Dozens of other suspects have been arrested in the crackdown.

Police in Indonesia have taken extra precautions in the days before Christmas since 2000, when Islamic terrorists killed 18 people in a spate of church bombings on Christmas eve.

