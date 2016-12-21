Catholic World News

Nigerian priest kidnapped; diocese rejects ransom demand

December 21, 2016

A Catholic priest was kidnapped in Nigeria’s Delta region last week, continuing a trend of attacks on clergy in the region.

Father Jude Onyebadi was seized by three armed men on December 16. The kidnappers have asked for a ransom of 20 million Nairu—about $64,000—the Fides news service reports.

The Diocese of Issele-Uku said that the Catholic Church does not pay ransom demands. Several other priests have been kidnapped and held for ransom in the Delta region in recent months.

