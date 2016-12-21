Catholic World News

Pope goes shopping for new shoes

December 21, 2016

Pope Francis made an unannounced trip outside the Vatican on Tuesday, December 21, to shop for new shoes.

The Holy Father visited a store about a mile from the Vatican that specializes in orthopedic footware. While in the store, he chatted with other shoppers and blessed a crucifix that was presented by a store clerk.

Pope Francis has said on several occasions that he enjoys opportunities to leave the Vatican. Last year he made a similar visit to a Roman shop to purchase new eyeglasses.

