Senator refers Planned Parenthood to FBI for potential criminal prosecution

December 21, 2016

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has referred Planned Parenthood and several affiliates to the Department of Justice and the FBI for investigation and potential criminal prosecution.

Sen. Charles Grassley’s referral follows a committee investigation into whether Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue transfer practices violate federal law.

“While the impetus for the investigation was the release of a series of videos regarding transfers of fetal tissue by the Center for Medical Progress, the committee’s analysis and findings are based strictly on the documents obtained independently from tissue procurement companies and Planned Parenthood,” Grassley’s office said in a statement.

