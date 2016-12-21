Senator refers Planned Parenthood to FBI for potential criminal prosecution
December 21, 2016
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has referred Planned Parenthood and several affiliates to the Department of Justice and the FBI for investigation and potential criminal prosecution.
Sen. Charles Grassley’s referral follows a committee investigation into whether Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue transfer practices violate federal law.
“While the impetus for the investigation was the release of a series of videos regarding transfers of fetal tissue by the Center for Medical Progress, the committee’s analysis and findings are based strictly on the documents obtained independently from tissue procurement companies and Planned Parenthood,” Grassley’s office said in a statement.
References:
- Senate committee refers Planned Parenthood for potential criminal charges (Washington Times)
- Senate Judiciary Chairman Refers Planned Parenthood Groups For Possible Prosecution (Religion Clause)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: brenda22890 -
Dec. 22, 2016 9:29 AM ET USA
Even with Donald Trump soon to be sworn in, I don't hold out a lot of hope for prosecution. Trump, though certainly preferable to Clinton in many areas, has shown himself to be ambivalent at best when it comes to moral issues.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 21, 2016 9:15 AM ET USA
It sounds as if Sen. Grassley did the investigation right: he went to primary sources and reviewed the apolitical documents. Even though the left will continue to spin to their own advantage what was said in the videos, the one thing that impacts the modern American consciousness more than anything else is dollars and cents. Lawyers and accountants today, as in biblical times, are what convince the yawning public most entertainingly. I wonder where the investigation would have gone w/o Trump.