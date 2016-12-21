Catholic World News

USCCB president issues Christmas message

December 21, 2016

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a Christmas message entitled “The Gift of Ourselves.”

“People in need of God’s love rejoiced in the news of his birth and offered gifts of gratitude,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston. “This Christmas, let us also visit the manger and give the gift of ourselves.”

Cardinal DiNardo touched upon several themes, including civility, and offered a “special word” to immigrants and refugees:

In you, we see the very struggles of the Holy Family. From the angel of the Lord, Joseph heard the call to “rise and flee” in order to keep Mary and Jesus safe from violence at home. The Catholic Church in the United States is praying for you and is working to welcome you as we would the Holy Family.

