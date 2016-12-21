Catholic World News

Pope laments ‘murderous folly of terrorism’ following Berlin attack

December 21, 2016

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence to the archbishop of Berlin following the attack on the Christmas market next to the city’s famed Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

“With deep sorrow the Holy Father learned of the terrible act of violence that occurred in Berlin, which caused a considerable number of casualties, and the death of many people,” Cardinal Parolin said in his December 20 telegram. “His Holiness expresses his participation in the mourning of the relatives, conveying his compassion and assuring them of his closeness in their suffering.”

“In prayer he entrusts the departed to God’s mercy and implores the healing of the wounded,” the cardinal continued. “The Holy Father also thanks the rescue and security services for their committed efforts.”

Cardinal Parolin added:

Pope Francis joins with all men of goodwill who are committed to ensuring that the murderous folly of terrorism no longer finds a place in our world. In this regard, His Holiness implores of God the merciful Father His consolation, protection and comforting blessing.

