Pope renews appeal for Congo peace

December 21, 2016

Pope Francis issued his second appeal this week for calm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Violence has erupted there following President Joseph Kabila’s decision to remain in office beyond his constitutional term limit.

“I renew my heartfelt appeal to all Congolese so that in this delicate moment of their history, may they be artisans of reconciliation and peace,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his December 21 general audience in Paul VI Audience Hall.

“May those who are in positions of political responsibility listen to the voice of their conscience, learn to see the cruel sufferings of their fellow citizens and have at heart the common good,” he continued. “I pray that the birth of the Lord may open paths of hope.”

