Jerusalem archbishop argues against restraints on mosque loudspeakers: ‘dangerous precedent’

December 20, 2016

The apostolic administrator of the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem is arguing against an Israeli proposal to remove the loudspeakers used by mosques to fall Muslims to prayer.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa says that the proposal could set “a dangerous precedent.” He argues: “There are other ways to solve the problem of noise pollution.”

At a December 19 press conference, Archbishop Pizzaballa also commented on the Israeli “security wall” that is being built through the territory of Christian families in the Cremisan Valley. That wall, built despite the opposition of the Church, is an expropriation of the families’ property and “represents a seizure of their heritage,” he said.

