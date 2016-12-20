Laotian martyrs beatified: victims of Communism
December 20, 2016
Seventeen martyrs of Laos have been beatified, in a ceremony held at Sacred Heart cathedral in Vientiane, the nation’s capital.
All of the seventeen martyrs died under the Communist regime that governed Laos from 1954 to 1970. They are the first victims of Communism in southeast Asia who have been beatified.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 21, 2016 10:11 AM ET USA
The bloodiest, most vicious century in all of human history. Perhaps 5% of the world population was annihilated by a pagan philosophy that replaces the transcendent God with a notion of man's progress toward the Omega Point. The spawn of thinking along the lines of Teilhard's application of Darwinian evolution and dialectic materialism to his misunderstanding of Catholic theology, atheistic Communism in practice is as deadly a form of totalitarianism as can be imagined. Pray for its victims.