Laotian martyrs beatified: victims of Communism

December 20, 2016

Seventeen martyrs of Laos have been beatified, in a ceremony held at Sacred Heart cathedral in Vientiane, the nation’s capital.

All of the seventeen martyrs died under the Communist regime that governed Laos from 1954 to 1970. They are the first victims of Communism in southeast Asia who have been beatified.

