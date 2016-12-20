Catholic World News

New director of Vatican Museums is first woman in that role

December 20, 2016

Barbara Jatta has been appointed by Pope Francis to be the new director of the Vatican Museums.

Jatta, who will be the first woman to occupy the director’s post, will assume her new role on January 1. She succeeds Antonio Paolucci, who is retiring at the age of 77; he has been the director since 2007.

Barbara Jatta, a specialist in art history, worked at the Vatican Apostolic Library from 1996 to 2010, supervising the collection of prints. She moved to the Vatican Museums as vice-director in 2010. She has also served sine 1994 as a professor of graphic arts at the University of Naples.

Jatta, who is 54, is married and has three children.

