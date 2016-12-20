Catholic World News

Pope drops in unexpectedly on Vatican council that organized Jubillee

December 20, 2016

Pope Francis paid an unexpected visit to the offices of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization on December 20, to thank the staff for their work in organizing events for the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The Pope spent about 15 minutes with the staff. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the president of the Pontifical Council, said that the Holy Father “wanted to personally wish us a Merry Christmas and renew his gratitude for all our efforts during the Holy Year.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!