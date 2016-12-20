Prelates’ ‘correction’ of Pontiff could come early next year: Cardinal Burke
December 20, 2016
Cardinal Raymond Burke has said that he and other prelates may issue a “formal correction” of Pope Francis sometime early next year, if the Pontiff does not answer the dubia submitted to him about the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia.
In an exclusive interview with LifeSite News, Cardinal Burke said that a “correction” of the Pope, if it is to be issued, would probably be issued sometime after the Christmas season. He said:
It would be direct, even as the dubia are, only in this case there would no longer be raising questions, but confronting the confusing statements in Amoris Laetitia with what has been the Church’s constant teaching and practice, and thereby correcting Amoris Laetitia.
Cardinal Burke indicated that the dubia could not be left unanswered, “because they have to do with the very foundations of the moral life and of the Church’s constant teaching.”
The American cardinal, who is now patron of the Knight of Malta, said that the decision to issue a correction, if the dubia are not answered, would be made “with the absolute respect for the office of the successor of St. Peter.” The move would be required, he said, for “safeguarding that office and its exercise.”
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 21, 2016 9:24 AM ET USA
The battle for truth is engaged, and the Holy Spirit will determine the outcome. Besides being assigned to Malta, C. Burke's "demotion" has allowed him sufficient time to train his enormous talents on organizing the defensive action that may bring Church leadership back to its roots in the concreteness of Christ's teaching. As do many in positions of responsibility for souls, C. Burke understands what is really at stake: "very foundations of the moral life and of the Church’s constant teaching."
-
Posted by: MWCooney01 -
Dec. 20, 2016 6:12 PM ET USA
I pray that this will act as a "wake-up" call for Pope Francis, prompting him to issue the necessary confirmation of long-standing Church teaching. Even if he does, however, I'm afraid that the actions allowed by the confusion he has sown, such as those committed in San Diego, will cause long-term problems. Lord, have mercy on us all!
-
Posted by: koinonia -
Dec. 20, 2016 3:42 PM ET USA
The pope might move proactively and prevent this from becoming necessary. Unfortunately, even if this does occur, things are at a point where some prelates might not be willing to comply with a "step backward" from their gains. Division appears inevitable; the form it will take and the extent are the uncertainties. This story is the "big one" some have anticipated. It's a great time to redouble our efforts for those who pray; for those Catholics who don't, it's a great time to start.
-
Posted by: jcantwell5518 -
Dec. 20, 2016 3:39 PM ET USA
God Bless Cardinal Burke