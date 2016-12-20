Catholic World News

Prelates’ ‘correction’ of Pontiff could come early next year: Cardinal Burke

December 20, 2016

Cardinal Raymond Burke has said that he and other prelates may issue a “formal correction” of Pope Francis sometime early next year, if the Pontiff does not answer the dubia submitted to him about the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia.

In an exclusive interview with LifeSite News, Cardinal Burke said that a “correction” of the Pope, if it is to be issued, would probably be issued sometime after the Christmas season. He said:

It would be direct, even as the dubia are, only in this case there would no longer be raising questions, but confronting the confusing statements in Amoris Laetitia with what has been the Church’s constant teaching and practice, and thereby correcting Amoris Laetitia.

Cardinal Burke indicated that the dubia could not be left unanswered, “because they have to do with the very foundations of the moral life and of the Church’s constant teaching.”

The American cardinal, who is now patron of the Knight of Malta, said that the decision to issue a correction, if the dubia are not answered, would be made “with the absolute respect for the office of the successor of St. Peter.” The move would be required, he said, for “safeguarding that office and its exercise.”

