Pope offers condolences to Putin following ambassador’s assassination

December 20, 2016

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram of condolence in Pope Francis’s name to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The Reuters news agency reported that the assassin, an off-duty police officer, shouted “Allahu Akbar” [Allah is great] as he shot the ambassador at an art exhibition. The assassin was killed by security forces.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the violent attack in Ankara, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Andrei Karlov,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his December 20 telegram. “His Holiness sends condolences to all who mourn his loss, and in a special way to the members of Ambassador Karlov’s family.”

“In commending his soul to Almighty God, Pope Francis assures you and all the people of the Russian Federation of his prayers and spiritual solidarity at this time,” the cardinal added.

