Report: parish looted in Congo

December 20, 2016

Violent protests erupted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as President Joseph Kabila’s constitutional term expired.

With no election scheduled in the future, there are mounting fears that Kabila, 45, intends to rule for life.

Church officials in Lubumbashi, the nation’s second-largest city, told the Fides news agency that “cars were set on fire and some shops were looted. A parish was also looted.”

