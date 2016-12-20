Vatican newspaper decries ‘xenophobic,’ ‘populist’ electoral gains in Europe
December 20, 2016
An unsigned front-page article in the December 20 edition of L’Osservatore Romano lamented the “frightening electoral growth of xenophobic and populist forces” in the nations of the European Union.
The article recalled that the United Nations commemorated December 18 as International Migrants Day and stated that nearly 5,000 refugees lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea this year as they undertook their “journeys of hope.”
Increasingly severe conflicts, poverty, and environmental emergencies, the article continued, have triggered “desperate migratory flows,” and nations where refugees disembark (such as Italy), rather than the entire EU, are left to bear the burden.
“It is urgent that Europe respond by overcoming national egoism,” said Laura Boldrini, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, as quoted by the Vatican newspaper.
Posted by: feedback -
Dec. 20, 2016 8:12 PM ET USA
L’Osservatore Romano's response to the refugee crisis is reminiscent of Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake" - equally well-intentioned and detached from reality.
Posted by: bernie4871 -
Dec. 20, 2016 4:18 PM ET USA
The inscrutable Wisdom of God. As the Italians keep walking away from life with the lowest birthrate in the world, God lets them wallow in the result and the rest of the Western world with them. Europe is dying. A little perspective from the demographic viewpoint makes this clear. Overcoming "National egoism" or any other form of desperate response will solve anything without a restoration of their population and their National life and personality. But it seems to be too late.
Posted by: Gil125 -
Dec. 20, 2016 4:16 PM ET USA
Gee. They're even using the same words Hillary did. Don't they see how well it worked for her?