Pope, on 80th birthday, reflects on grace of memory

December 20, 2016

Pope Francis concelebrated Mass with members of the College of Cardinals on December 17, his 80th birthday.

The Mass took place in the Cappella Paolina (Pauline Chapel) of the Apostolic Palace.

“We need to ask for this grace: not to forget,” the Pope preached, as he reflected the genealogy of Christ in St. Matthew’s Gospel. “It proper of love not to forget; it is proper of love to keep always in view the great good we have received; it is proper of love to look to history: to where we are from, our parents, our ancestors, the journey of faith.”

“Election, promise, and the covenant are the pillars of Christian memory, this looking behind so as to go forward,” he continued. “Today we stop, we look behind, we see that the journey has been good, that the Lord has not disappointed us, that the Lord is faithful.”

The Pope added:

We see also that both in history and in our own life there have been beautiful moments of faithfulness and ugly moments of sin. But the Lord is there, with His hand reaching to help us up again and to say to us, “Go on!” And this is Christian life: go ahead, towards the definitive encounter.

