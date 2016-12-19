Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Virgin Mary, St. Joseph are models of trust in God

December 19, 2016

The Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph are models for the faithful, Pope Francis emphasized during his December 18 Sunday Angelus address.

“As Mary, in offering herself freely to the Lord of history, has allowed him to change the fate of humanity, so we, too, accepting Jesus and trying to follow Him every day, can cooperate with His plan for salvation, for ourselves, and the world,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, as he reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (Mt. 1:18-24). “Joseph teaches us to let ourselves be guided by Him, with voluntary obedience.”

The Pope continued:

Mary helps us to put ourselves in the attitude of willingness to welcome the Son of God in our concrete lives, in our flesh. Joseph encourages us to always seek God’s will and to follow it with full confidence. Both of them allowed themselves to be approached by God … To God who comes close, do I open the door – to the Lord – when I hear an inner inspiration, when I feel that I am asked to do more for others, when I am called to pray?

